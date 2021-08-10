Grand Historical Review

June 16, 1996-The Rapids baseball team, in its 14th appearance in the state baseball tournament, took home the third place trophy. The Thunderhawks beat Chaska 6-4 in 11 innings as Bob Kuschel ripped a two-run home run in the 11th inning while Ryan Longtin turned in a stellar relief performance on the mound. Rapids then lost to Brainerd 3-0 in the semifinals as Luke Weiland hurled a two-hitter. Rapids beat Osseo 9-4 in the third place game despite just four hits. Travis Holte was winning pitcher.