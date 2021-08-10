Cancel
Fountain County, IN

County Commissioners Issue Statement Regarding Mask Guidelines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fountain County Commissioners issued a statement Aug. 9 about mask guidelines. It was signed by Timothy Shumaker, Andrew Hall and Brenda Hardy. “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recently came out with new guidelines regarding the wearing of masks. They also called for all children to wear masks in school. The new CDC guidelines conflict with prior guidance and reflect circumstances that exist in other places that are different from the conditions experienced in Fountain County, Indiana.

