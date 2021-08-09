Colorado man pleads guilty in poaching investigation
A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to three counts of wildlife violations following a poaching investigation from last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday. Dylan Zuber, 23, was convicted of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with artificial light. The Grand Junction resident must pay nearly $6,000 in fines, serve 50 hours of community service and is prohibited from hunting or possessing firearms.gazette.com
