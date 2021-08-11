Cancel
Fresno, CA

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer to meet virtually with President Joe Biden

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is set to take part in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The White House press office says the President will be meeting virtually with governors, mayors, and other state, local, and tribal officials in the afternoon. They will discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Senate approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, sending it to the House of Representatives for a vote next. It includes funding for roads, bridges, the electric grid, public transit, airports and more.

Stay with Action News for updates on the meeting and potential impacts for the City of Fresno and Central Valley.

Comments / 13

