Webster University Chancellor Speaks at IAUP Conference on Innovation, Technology amid Pandemic

Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble spoke on an international higher education panel about "Innovation & Technology During the Pandemic & Post-Pandemic," sharing insights from Webster's experience and response during COVID-19. During the panel session, Stroble highlighted four ways Webster innovated with the use of technology during the pandemic to continue to build community, engage donors, recruit students and connect with parents. The presentation on July 29 was part of the three-day International Association of University Presidents Triennial Conference hosted by CETYS University in Mexico City, as higher education experts from around the world virtually discussed priorities and trends that will shape education in years to come, including adaptations to new realities in a post-pandemic world.