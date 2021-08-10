Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Consoles are Getting a Night Mode

By Brandon Orselli
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve learned that Xbox consoles are getting a Night Mode to help ease the strain on your eyes from prolonged screen time, according to new reports from Xbox Insiders. While Xbox consoles are getting a Night Mode (via The Verge), the new mode actually has a lot of options to customize, including different dimming levels, an optional blue light filter, the option to dim the LED brightness on your Xbox controllers, the option to dim the Xbox console power button light (or the ability to turn it off completely), and even disabling HDR when night mode is on.

