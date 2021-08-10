Xbox Consoles are Getting a Night Mode

PlayStation Plus subscribers aren't impressed with a new leak revealing the free PlayStation Plus games coming in August to PS4 and PS5 users. Currently available are July's free PS Plus games -- which PlayStation Players are loving -- but this will only last for a few more days. Soon, August's free games will be made available. Despite this, Sony hasn't revealed August's lineup yet, but a leak has. At the time of the leak, we noted that the lineup was the worst showing so far this year from the subscription service, and it looks like PlayStation fans agree, at least on Reddit.