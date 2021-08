The TV Academy is revealing more plans for this year’s Emmy telecast, and safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new, contagious delta variant. The org just announced that a red carpet will only be held during the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 19, and not during the Creative Arts ceremonies the weekend before. Also, that carpet will be limited to just a handful of outlets. Most media will be tasked with covering the Emmys at home virtually, as there will again this year be no on-site media center. Here’s the latest update from the Academy and CBS: Out of...