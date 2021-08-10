Kitty Elaine Euton Pace has passed from this world to join her parents, Kenneth and Francis Euton and brother, Kenneth Euton Jr., in Heaven on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She was born in Refugio on May 12, 1955. Kitty was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sinton, where she has lived for the last seven years. She was a member of the Sinton Nite Lions and loved helping others in need. She held the position of District Chairperson for World Services for the Blind.