Rickey Lee Smith was born on August 10, 1956 in Fort Oglethorpe, GA and passed suddenly on August 7, 2021 in Folkston. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Smith; his daughter, Kristina Smith-Murray; his son, Andrew Smith; his mother, Wanda Mick; two brothers, Wesley G. Smith, Jr. of Chattanooga, TN and Ronnie (Kay) Smith of Jasper, TN, two sisters, Connie Stephas of Chattanooga, TN and Donna Sopkowiak of Chattanooga, TN. Rickey also had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and his loving cattle dog, Emma, that he leaves behind.