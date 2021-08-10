Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bexar County can issue mask mandate for schools despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban, judge says in temporary order

By Allyson Waller/The Texas Tribune
elpasoinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas district judge ruled that San Antonio and Bexar County officials can temporarily issue mask mandates, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local restrictions. On Tuesday, Judge Antonia Arteaga granted the local officials a temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s action, saying she did not take her decision lightly. She cited the start of the school year and public guidance given by Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, concerning the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Bexar County, TX
Health
San Antonio, TX
Education
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Bexar County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joaquin Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Executive Orders#Texans#Tea#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy