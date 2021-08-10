Bexar County can issue mask mandate for schools despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban, judge says in temporary order

A Texas district judge ruled that San Antonio and Bexar County officials can temporarily issue mask mandates, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local restrictions. On Tuesday, Judge Antonia Arteaga granted the local officials a temporary restraining order blocking Abbott’s action, saying she did not take her decision lightly. She cited the start of the school year and public guidance given by Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, concerning the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.