Gloria Jean Dixon Roberson, 78, of Blackshear, GA passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born July 14, 1943 in Waycross, GA to the late Alvin Asbury Dixon and Lizzie Prescott Dixon. She worked as City Clerk for the City of Blackshear for a number of years before working as a bookkeeper for Spivey and Co. and later at Wester and Co. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.