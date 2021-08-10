Editorial: Charleston needs to put muscle behind plan to encourage school masks

With school resuming next week, COVID infections soaring and hospitals seeing worrisome increases in their caseloads, it’s understandable that parents, physicians and ordinary citizens are demanding that someone take action to give children the same protection in S.C. classrooms that they had once they returned to in-person classes last school year. The Columbia City Council’s approval of a school mask mandate last week only added to the pressure, by giving a lot of people the misimpression that cities have the power to act.