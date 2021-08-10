Aug. 10 - Thriving local golf association advances team to national tournament

Twenty years ago, Shannon Hardiek was employed by a major accounting firm in downtown Indianapolis. To celebrate the end of the busy tax season, her employer planned a special day for employees to get away from the office. An email went out to staff, telling all male employees to report to a local golf course and all female employees to report to a local shopping mall. Shannon, who is not fond of shopping, responded that she would prefer to report to the golf course, even though she wasn’t a golfer. Her request was denied. “That prompted me to learn how to golf,” Hardiek said.