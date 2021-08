Now that August has arrived, more than 10,000 students are returning to our local schools, many of whom are transported by school bus. Kentucky law states all motorists must stop any time a school bus is loading or unloading children and the stop sign arm is extended from the side of the bus. Motorists must remain stopped until the arm is fully retracted. Minimum penalties for first offense are a fine of $100-$200, 30-60 days in jail, or both, and 6 points assessed against the violators driving record. For subsequent violations within a three-year period, the penalties substantially increase.