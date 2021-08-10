Cancel
Lockport, NY

Farmers market coupon distribution continues

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Niagara County Office for the Aging has begun distributing Farmers’ Market coupon booklets at sites throughout Niagara County. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, provided by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each ($20 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York State.

