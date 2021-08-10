Dothan pediatrician addresses vaccines in children during Facebook event

A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more children recently with COVID-19. “In children, we are seeing a huge uptick in COVID cases in general,” said Dr. Michael Ramsey of Dothan Pediatric Clinic. “Of all the cases that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20% of them have been in the last two weeks. So, this delta variant as kids are starting back to schools, we’re seeing a lot of young people testing positive.”