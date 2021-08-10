Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Tickets For The McNeese LSU Football Game Still Available

We don't know if you realize this or not but the McNeese LSU football game is just a little over a month away. The game will be played inside of Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Pokes will travel to take on the Tigers in their second game of the year. The big story behind this game is that LSU Head coach Ed Orgeron will face off against his son Cody Orgeron who is the quarterback for the McNeese Cowboys. Father versus son is making this game a big story.

