Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Candid cameras: Trends in wedding videography

By JENNY PETERSON
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom offering an Instagrammable music video-style highlight of a couple’s big day to coordinating a livestream of a ceremony, trends in wedding videography are constantly evolving. “The last five years is really when everyone wanted to have social media short clips,” says LaVina Bostock, a videographer and owner of Your...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
New Orleans, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Videography#Covid#Music Video#Mobile#Silver Loop Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Relationship Advicepetapixel.com

Wedding Photographer Falls Into Pool at Grand Indian Wedding

A luxury wedding photographer recently made quite a splash at a grand Indian wedding celebration, but not quite the type of splash one hopes to make when heading out to capture someone’s big day. The Northern California-based wedding photography and cinematography business Aperina Studios was capturing the lavish wedding in...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

This wooden DIY camera takes Rolleiflex-style photos with your phone

If you like retro-style cameras and photos, but you’re not confident with shooting film, you’ll love this DIY project. Photographer and cinematographer Ryan Ao brought retro and modern together, blending a Rolleiflex-style DIY camera and a smartphone. I loved his invention so much, that I just had to learn more! So, I chatted with Ryan and he shared a bit of information about “Phoneiflex” along with some tips for building it and the photos he took with it.
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Four camera features that are overhyped

Choosing a new camera may be overwhelming for beginners. It’s not only because of the sheer number choices out there, but also due to all the camera features they have to consider. It can be confusing to determine which ones are really necessary, especially if you’re just looking for an everyday camera. If that sounds like you, we found some insights that may help you come to a decision.
Musicedmidentity.com

Esseks Takes Viewers on a Journey with “Stories” Music Video

Last month, Esseks released his creative album, The Villains Journey, and now he’s bringing it to life with music video for “Stories.”. Esseks is a master of his craft, whether he’s creating in the studio or in a sketchbook. In fact, whatever artwork you see when he releases music, is straight from the man himself and he was even recently featured in High Times Magazine, landing a two-page spread with his illustrations. Back in July, he dropped The Villains Journey, a nine-track album that took fans and the project’s protagonist on a voyage through a post-apocalyptic New York City. Now, he’s really giving fans the visual part of the experience with a music video for the opening track “Stories.”
MusicCosmopolitan

Lizzo and Cardi B Are Legit Goddesses in the "Rumors" Music Video

Happy Friday, Lizzo and Cardi B have blessed us with the only song you'll need to soundtrack your weekend. Lizzo dropped the truly iconic video for her new collaboration with Cardi, "Rumors," which is about—as the title implies—the rumors and hate they deal with online. As Lizzo puts it in the intro:
Technologyxda-developers

Camera and gcam compability

I come from a mi9 which unfortunately ended at the bottom of the sea. I'm trying to find my new phone. And oneplus looks really good. However, I don't want to loose quality when it comes to photography. I was able to take really good landscape pictures and milky way pics withgcam astro mode.
Relationship AdviceYakima Herald Republic

Wedding trends 2021: Throw out everything you thought you knew

Every year, just like fashion, wedding trends slowly change and evolve — but for 2021, in a post-pandemic world, the evolution has been a bit more drastic. And in some cases, it has brought the focus back to what truly matters most when two people are making a lifelong commitment to each other.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Musicwegotthiscovered.com

An Ed Sheeran Song Got A Surprise Anime Music Video

Ed Sheeran and anime aren’t two words that usually go together but today that isn’t the case! For his newest single “Bad Habits,” he collaborated with long-time fan and artist Rui Ikeda to create a special music video for the song that Warner Music Japan began streaming on Wednesday. The...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Red Velvet manage shop in 'Queendom' music video teaser

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars shared a teaser Friday for their video for the song "Queendom." The preview shows the members of Red Velvet manage a shop. The singers are seen taking inventory of packages, answering phones and closing up for the day.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Wedding Show Returns With Latest Styles, Trends

Wedding bells are ringing, and industry professionals said they can't keep up. Brides across Green Country came out for The Tulsa Wedding Show today for some one-stop shopping. Organizers said weddings are back and vendors are ready to meet the high demand. "I'm with mom, I'm with granny and I'm...
Beauty & Fashionnocleansinging.com

VIDEOGRAPHY: ISKANDR, GRAFSTROEM, EXISTENCE:VOID, OLYMPUS, THRAXAS

ISKANDR (Netherlands) This first video is a fascinating collage of images, with credit for the film going to Teresa Elizabeth Lobos. The music by Iskandr is equally fascinating. It’s the sound of a sinister dream, an embroidery of acoustic chords and ringing guitars, of gritty gargoyle snarls and flesh-flensing screams, of shimmering synths and eerie, mercurial arpeggios. It includes a slower and spellbinding break near the end that features choral vocals and a feeling of rising, ominous grandeur.
Photographypebblecreekpost.com

Camera Club Picture of the Month

Part of each monthly Camera Club meeting is an image review. Members can submit photos, which are discussed and critiqued in a non-threatening manner by peers and more accomplished members, providing feedback as to what worked well and what might have been done differently. Via the review, members can see examples of the work of others and learn approaches and techniques which they might choose to incorporate in their own photographs. Each month, one picture is selected as Camera Club Photo of the Month. At the July review, an outstanding photo of the full lunar eclipse, taken by Larry Matney, July’s featured presenter, was chosen as photo of the month. What is even more impressive in this picture are the tiny specks in the background, which are stars (it is difficult to get the moon and stars in the same picture).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rapper YNT Juan Dead at 17 After Fatal Shooting

The music world has lost a young rising star. Rapper YNT Juan, born Juan Bautista Garcia, was found shot dead in a parked car on Sunday, Aug. 8 by police in Hartford, Conn., the Hartford Courant reported. The performer was 17 years old. The manner of his death, caused by a gunshot wound of the head, was ruled a homicide, according to the Hartford Medical Examiner. Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy