Candid cameras: Trends in wedding videography

Part of each monthly Camera Club meeting is an image review. Members can submit photos, which are discussed and critiqued in a non-threatening manner by peers and more accomplished members, providing feedback as to what worked well and what might have been done differently. Via the review, members can see examples of the work of others and learn approaches and techniques which they might choose to incorporate in their own photographs. Each month, one picture is selected as Camera Club Photo of the Month. At the July review, an outstanding photo of the full lunar eclipse, taken by Larry Matney, July’s featured presenter, was chosen as photo of the month. What is even more impressive in this picture are the tiny specks in the background, which are stars (it is difficult to get the moon and stars in the same picture).