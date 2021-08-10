Cancel
Major League Baseball results | Monday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a victory over the Cincinnati Red. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

