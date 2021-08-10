Cancel
School district should require masks

By Jennifer Cortner Washington
Washington Missourian
 4 days ago

During July’s school board meeting, members voted 4-3 to not require masks at the start of school on Aug. 23. I want to start by thanking those who voted in favor. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their guidelines for returning to in-person learning in the fall. They recommend masking for all students and staff. It is especially important in K-6 schools, where students are not eligible for the vaccine and many staff members are not vaccinated.

Georgia StateHuffingtonPost

Georgia County Shuts Down All Schools Amid Major Student COVID Outbreak

A Georgia county has shut down all 11 of its public schools just over a week after classes began, amid a “sharp increase” in student coronavirus cases. Schools in Ware County in southeastern Georgia are now closed until at least Aug. 27, and students won’t be allowed back until Sept. 7 at the earliest, according to officials. Schools will not offer virtual classes during that time, according to WSAV-TV.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Courts reinstate mask mandate

The surge in the COVID-19 delta variant is leading Franklin County courts to reinstate pandemic safety protocols, including a mandate requiring masks to be worn in the courtroom. The change followed a new directive issued last week by the Supreme Court of Missouri, Presiding Circuit Court Judge Ike Lamke said....
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

WATCH: State health expert discusses masking in schools, vaccines and more

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following our live discussion on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we’ve learned that Governor Northam has announced a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. Thursday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, a statewide school health leader...
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Public Healththefabricator.com

OSHA issues updated guidance on protecting unvaccinated, at-risk workers from the coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance expands information...
Howard County, MDhcpss.org

Health and Safety at the Forefront as HCPSS Prepares for Return to Schools

At the August 12 Board of Education meeting, Howard County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano provided updates on preparations for the return of students and staff to in-person instruction, detailing strategies intended to maintain healthy school communities to keep school buildings open for the duration of the school year.
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Amarillo health experts recommend COVID-19 patients should be vaccinated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Randall and Potter counties more than 34 thousand people have recovered from COVID-19. Health experts say those who have recovered from the virus should still be vaccinated, as it could increase immunity. “Vaccination plus a prior history of infection provides better immunity than a prior...
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Mercy to tighten visitor guidelines amid COVID surge

With rising COVID-19 cases, Mercy Hospital Washington is tightening its visitor policies starting Monday, Aug. 9. Patients will be limited to one visitor per day in the emergency department and inpatient areas, while two visitors per day are allowed in labor and delivery and pediatrics, according to the hospital. With...

