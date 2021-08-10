School district should require masks
During July’s school board meeting, members voted 4-3 to not require masks at the start of school on Aug. 23. I want to start by thanking those who voted in favor. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced their guidelines for returning to in-person learning in the fall. They recommend masking for all students and staff. It is especially important in K-6 schools, where students are not eligible for the vaccine and many staff members are not vaccinated.www.emissourian.com
Comments / 0