Read About The Top Travel Bloggers And Around The World Magazines!

Robin DeGracia’s kids have been traveling since they were in diapers. No, really. Her son was just 3 months old when she took him on his first flight. She remembers because he was in a baby carrier and she spent a lot of time on the flight walking with him up and down the airplane. When she reached to tuck his legs in as she passed the rows of other passengers, she accidentally grabbed the arm of a woman sitting in an aisle seat instead. Needless to say, the woman was horrified.