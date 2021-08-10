Cancel
Other politicians’ scandals propelled career of NY’s next governor, ex-Rep. Kathy Hochul

By Jim Saksa, CQ-Roll Call
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s next governor, former Rep. Kathy Hochul, has had a political career defined by scandal — of her political adversaries and allies. Then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who would later resign in shame, in 2007 appointed Hochul the Erie County clerk, a position she’d go on to win for herself the same year. She became the first Democrat to represent New York’s 26th Congressional District in decades after Republican Rep. Chris Lee was caught sending shirtless selfies to a woman he met through Craigslist. Hochul lost her reelection bid for the redistricted seat to Republican Chris Collins, who would end up in prison.

