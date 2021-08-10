Patriots’ Trent Brown relishing return to New England: ‘Hopefully I can be here a while this time’

One of the biggest competitions of NFL training camp was the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots. Cam Newton and Mac Jones battled last week, and both had strong moments. Jones has made big strides and has earned the respect of everyone in the organization. However, Bill Belichick chose not to name the 15th overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft as the starter. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are going with Newton as its starter in his second year with the team.