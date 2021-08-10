Patriots’ Trent Brown relishing return to New England: ‘Hopefully I can be here a while this time’
FOXBOROUGH — Trent Brown is happy. You can see it in the 6-foot-8 mauler’s body language and hear it in his voice. His reasoning is simple. “Man, it’s just being in a place where I’m wanted, you know what I’m saying?” Brown said. “Being in a place I actually want to be, and just having fun with ball again. Everything is clicking on all cylinders, all parts of my life, so I’m just happy for that.”www.northwestgeorgianews.com
