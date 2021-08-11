Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhannon, WV

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college must pay fee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhsX9_0bNrzgf900

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Students attending a West Virginia college who do not show proof of vaccination will be charged an additional fee this fall, the college announced.

West Virginia Wesleyan College announced on its website that students who have not received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be charged a nonrefundable fee of $750 for the fall semester, WCHS reported.

The college set a deadline of Sept. 7, the television station reported.

“The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe,” Dean James Moore said in a statement.

According to the college, students who do not submit proof of vaccination status or who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly surveillance testing. The cost will be covered by the COVID-19 fee charged to the unvaccinated students, school officials said.

Students, faculty, and staff who have not been fully vaccinated also must wear a mask indoors at all times and must maintain a social distance at all indoor venues on campus, the college stated on its website. That includes classrooms, residence halls and dining areas.

About 90% of Wesleyan’s faculty and staff have been vaccinated and a large percentage of students have already confirmed vaccination, WSAZ reported.

The College’s Arrival on Campus policies also apply to campus guests, visitors and alumni, according to the college’s website.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckhannon, WV
Health
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia College#Wchs#Wvgazettemail#Wsaz#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Hawaii arrests 2 for alleged fake vaccine cards

HONOLULU — Two visitors from U.S. mainland were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii. Officials with the Hawaii attorney general’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu’s international airport, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement. Investigators said the two violated state rules requiring...
SocietyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity

For the 2010 Census, René D. Flores, a Mexican American college professor, marked his race as “white." Since then, a genealogy test revealed he has 43% Native American ancestry. He is among millions more people who now identify as having two or more races, or being multiracial. “I hesitated before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy