Prosecutors detail slaying of Chicago police officer as brothers charged in case are ordered held without bond
CHICAGO — It started routinely enough Saturday night, prosecutors said: a typical traffic stop for expired license plates, near a nondescript West Englewood viaduct. It ended in chaos and tragedy: a Chicago police officer dead, one of her partners critically wounded and two brothers facing felony charges for their alleged roles in the fatal encounter.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
