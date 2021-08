Overheard during the Roanoke area’s extreme drought of 2002: We need a small but tasteful hurricane. We are in a regional dry spell this August of 2021, though not remotely in the league of what it was like in the years around the turn of the 21st century. But some wishes for a tropical system to break us out of the short-term dryness before it morphs into long-term drought are already being spoken.