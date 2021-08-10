Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Awaiting Evans as Taper Timeline Pulls Forward

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent price action in gold, bonds and the US dollar on Monday underscores a shift at the Fed towards an earlier taper. USD lost ground today against most commodity currencies, with CAD, AUD and NZD the strongest while CHF, JPY and EUR lag behind as yields soar. US 10 year yield post their 5th straight daily gain, appearing to eyere their next key target at 1.40% ahead of Wednesday's US CPI. Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, a notable Fed dove speaks today. The Premium trade long EURCAD was stopped out at 1.47 and will be re-assessed later this week.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Tapering#Taper Timeline#Usd#Chf#Jpy#Chicago Fed#Eurcad#Fomc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fresh highs to meet fresh volatility

Inflationary pressures building up aren‘t spooking the markets, there is no forcing the Fed‘s hand through rising yields. The bond vigilantes seem a distant memory as yields are trading well below their historical band, stunningly low given the hot inflation data. I‘m not saying red hot because the monthly CPI figure came in line with expectations, providing relief to the transitory camp. But last week‘s ISM services PMI and yesterday‘s PPI paint a very different story (to come).
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.27. Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73 last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospect of retreat later.
Retailkitco.com

Watch $1,800 gold price level as markets focus on data misses - analysts

(Kitco News) This summer, the gold market is keeping investors on their toes, with the latest price action seeing the precious metal soar after briefly dropping below $1,700 an ounce level earlier in the week. The swift $100-dollar moves are very volatile for the precious metal's space, which is seeing...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks to extend rebound ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold finished the week higher despite Monday’s selloff. Next significant resistance for XAU/USD is located at $1,790. Investors’ focus shifts to FOMC’s July meeting minutes. Following the sharp decline witnessed on Friday, August 6, on the impressive July jobs report from the US, the XAU/USD pair started the new week...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Steadies As Taper Concerns Ebb

Gold steadied on Thursday after having seen its biggest single-day percentage gain since May 6 the previous day as worries of an early Fed tapering eased. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,752.38 per ounce, after rallying 1.3 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,753.40. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD refreshes session lows, bears challenge 0.7000 mark

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around NZD/USD on Thursday. Rebounding US bond yields, upbeat US data benefitted the USD and exerted pressure. The NZD/USD pair dropped to fresh daily lows during the early North American session, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD flirts with daily lows, around mid-0.7300s ahead of US data

AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday and snapped two days of the winning streak. Uncertainty about the Fed’s tapering plans held investors from placing any aggressive bets. Investors now look forward to the US PPI and Jobless Claims for some trading opportunities. The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD gains on Jackson Hole taper announcement hopes

The USD strengthened this week after last Friday’s strong NFP report. This has led to investors expecting a possible taper timeframe reveal at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of August. This sent both the USDJPY & US10 year yields higher. The CPI print midweek was slightly weaker than expected and that allowed the NZDUSD pair to rally higher in expectations of an RBNZ rate hike next month. The key focus going forward is going to be on Fed speakers and what their expectations are for the speed of US normalisation.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide to fresh daily low below 0.7350

AUD/USD continues to push lower in the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 93.00. Rising US Treasury bond yields help the greenback gather strength. The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Thursday and dropped to a daily low...
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fed officials grapple over timeline for tapering asset purchases

The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace and the labor market is rebounding, signaling it is nearly time for the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing its support, several U.S. central bank officials said on Wednesday. Policymakers are in the process of discussing how and when they should begin...
Gas Priceactionforex.com

CPI Shapes Tapering Pace

A broad decline in the US dollar following a US inflation print that matched consensus highlights market uncertainty around the path of Fed rates. Comments from Evans and Barkin also underscore the rift at the FOMC. The 83 double barrier in USDX coincided with 1.17 support in EURUSD. US CPI...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles for direction, consolidates in a range below mid-110.00s

USD/JPY found some support near 100-hour SMA and stalled the post-US CPI retracement slide. Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for the pair. The prevalent cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and further collaborated to cap gains. The USD/JPY pair...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation sends dollar lower

The US annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4%, above expected. Stocks rally, and US Treasury yields retreat, signaling market’s optimism. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1749, could keep advancing on a break above it. The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, bottoming at 1.1705 and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-UK data dump

GBP/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday. Bulls largely shrugged off and seemed unimpressed by UK macro data. A softer tone surrounding the USD extended some support to the pair. The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative move around the 1.3870-65 region and had a rather muted reaction to...
Businesskfgo.com

Fed’s Evans: Wants ‘few more’ job reports before bond taper

(Reuters) – The current inflation spike shouldn’t push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed’s 2% target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed’s Evans: No clear playbook for timeline between taper and first hike

“The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed's 2% target,” said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, per Reuters.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline

US DOLLAR AWAITS NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA, FED TAPER TIMELINE. US Dollar front and center with volatility set to accelerate around NFP data due Friday. The DXY Index has been coiling between its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages. USD price action to strengthen if nonfarm payrolls top forecast and fuel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy