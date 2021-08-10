Awaiting Evans as Taper Timeline Pulls Forward

The USD strengthened this week after last Friday’s strong NFP report. This has led to investors expecting a possible taper timeframe reveal at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of August. This sent both the USDJPY & US10 year yields higher. The CPI print midweek was slightly weaker than expected and that allowed the NZDUSD pair to rally higher in expectations of an RBNZ rate hike next month. The key focus going forward is going to be on Fed speakers and what their expectations are for the speed of US normalisation.