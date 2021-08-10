Incremental improvement in risk demand helps AUD climb back toward 0.7350
AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged marginally higher through trade on Tuesday, touching highs just above 0.7350 amid an incremental improvement in risk sentiment. With little headline data or breaking news to drive direction, investors struggled to find a catalyst that would spark a definitive market movement. Having clawed back the losses suffered through late Friday and Monday, the AUD struggled to extend gains beyond highs at 0.7355 as markets grapple with competing forces. Despite the lockdowns plaguing the east coast, the AUD remains fundamentally undervalued and in normal circumstance we’d expect would be trading neared fair value at 0.77-0.80 US cents. However, concerns surrounding the delta variant continue to generate near term headwinds not just domestically but globally, restricting AUD gains and leaving the door open to further short-term softness. Until markets find conviction in direction, we expect the AUD will continue to bounce between support and resistance and a narrow handle.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0