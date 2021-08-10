Incremental improvement in risk demand helps AUD climb back toward 0.7350

The dollar looks set to end the week higher against most of its major peers once again, despite selling off slightly following the release of Wednesday’s US inflation data. The headline rate of CPI inflation came in unchanged at 5.4% year-on-year in July (Figure 1), slightly above the 5.3% that economists’ had pencilled in. On a monthly basis, however, price growth eased last month, up just 0.5% from the 0.9% recorded in June. Core inflation, which strips out the most volatile components, also slowed, suggesting that we have perhaps reached a peak and are beginning to see signs of an easing in the recent upward pressure on prices. While this trend was largely expected by the market, investors still reacted rather aggressively to the downside surprise. The dollar traded lower against most other major currencies on Wednesday, treasury yields fell and US equity markets shot higher to fresh record highs.