Wisconsin head basketball coach Greg Gard came under boatloads of scrutiny after the Wisconsin State Journal reported a 37-minute audio file had been sent to them from an anonymous email account, and it was a recording of a Feb. 19 meeting between Gard, Wisconsin’s three assistant coaches and the seven seniors. The seven seniors aired their grievances against Gard, accusing him of not forming relationships and that there was a disconnect between him and the locker room. The State Journal reported that there was not a dry eye in the entire room at the end of the team meeting.