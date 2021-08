The Hong Kong economy is forecast to grow more than previously projected this year, according to the latest Half-yearly Economic Report 2021, released Friday. Considering the robust real growth outturn in the first half of the year and the support from the Consumption Voucher Scheme, the economy is forecast to grow in the range of 5.5- 6.5 percent this year, up from the previous outlook of 3.5-5.5 percent.