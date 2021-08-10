Cancel
Valparaiso changes nickname from Crusaders to Beacons

By Kevin Kelley
fbschedules.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValparaiso University has changed their nickname from Crusaders to Beacons, the school announced on Tuesday. “Our new nickname directly connects to the University’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways,” said José D. Padilla, J.D., University president. “We are beacons of light and hope in our communities. We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth. Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world. We light the way for our students, so that once they graduate, they shine their light for others. We are all Beacons at Valparaiso University.”

