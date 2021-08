Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are interested in signing Harry Kane but insists that a deal will only be possible if Tottenham Hotspur are willing to negotiate.Kane failed to attend training this week in an attempt to force his way to City, despite having another three years to run on his existing contract in north London.Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for up to £160m, which would be a British record transfer fee that City have so far been unwilling to meet.Despite already breaking that record with the £100m signing of Jack Grealish earlier this week, Guardiola admitted...