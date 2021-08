We are now into our 9th day of Training Camp and I will recap some of the local and national media observations. I have not been in attendance at Training Camp. The #1 story out of camp has been the daily reporting of the Quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Bill Belichick has clearly indicated in a press conference this past week that Newton is the starting QB and he has been starting every day with the number 1 unit. Jones has been with the 2nd teamers throwing against the 2nd teamers. That was until yesterday! Newton started as usual. Jones threw to the number 2’s. Then Jones got 12 extra reps against the 1st team and in a 2-minute drill. He performed flawlessly.