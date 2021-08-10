Broncos tabbed eight in GPAC preseason football, volleyball polls
The Great Plains Athletic Conference released preseason polls for both upcoming football and volleyball seasons. In football, Hastings College was picked to finish eighth with 40 points in the voting. Morningside was selected first with 98 points, including eight first-place votes, and Northwestern — last year's NAIA runner-up — was picked to finish second with 93 points and three first-place votes.www.hastingstribune.com
