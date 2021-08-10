Cancel
Jason Isbell announces COVID rules

Elk Valley Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Isbell has threatened to pull out of any concerts in which the venues don't require fans to be double vaccinated against coronavirus.

Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Jason Isbell requiring vaccinations or negative COVID test at shows, and he’s coming to Harrisburg this month

Grammy Award-winning Jason Isbell announced he’s requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to attend all of his upcoming shows with the 400 Unit. That includes a scheduled performance at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Harrisburg University is sponsoring the show and planning to release a statement soon about the show.
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

ACL Live: Jason Isbell requires masking and proof of vacination

Officials with ACL Live have updated COVID protocols for this weekend’s show, and the changes are in direct response to a request made by musician Jason Isbell, who will be performing. Isbell has demanded that anyone who attends not only wear a mask, but also show proof of vaccination. ACL Live has agreed to that. Those who want a refund can do so through 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Jason Isbell Says Requiring COVID Vaccination For Concerts Is Safe Play

Jason Isbell has a simple reason for requiring proof of COVID inoculation or a negative test result to attend his shows … he wants people to feel safe and survive the virus. The country star joined us on “TMZ Live” Monday and told us about the new precautions in effect on his tour, and why he’s not afraid to do something that might piss off a large portion of his fan base.
Public HealthStereogum

Jason Isbell Cancels Houston Show Because Venue Won’t Comply With Vaccine Policy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are requiring proof that you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have tested negative for the virus within the past three days, in order to enter their current run of concerts. The policy has caused friction with at least one other artist, Marc Broussard, and landed Isbell on MSNBC to explain his position. (“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”) Now Isbell has cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled show with Lucinda Williams at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston because the venue will not institute his vaccine policy.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Jason Isbell responds to Houston reporter and Woodlands Pavilion after cancellation

A week ago things seemed simple: Jason Isbell fans would have an opportunity to see the singer-songwriter perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Aug. 11. One day before the show, it was canceled. Isbell gave notice earlier in the week that he wouldn't play any venue that didn't require COVID vaccination proof or a negative test. The show's promoter, Live Nation, said it had his back. The Pavilion said it wasn't given sufficient time to implement such a policy.
Austin, TXSFGate

Jason Isbell Won't Back Down on Vaccine Mandates

When Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit took the stage in Austin, Texas, on August 9th, it was just a few hours after he had announced a new set of Covid protocols for all of his upcoming concerts: Isbell’s live shows would now require all attendees to provide either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test prior to entry. It was a decision bound to draw strong reactions, and while many praised Isbell’s move toward concert safety, some fans, fellow artists, and venues were unhappy. A show scheduled for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston was canceled after the amphitheater wouldn’t comply with Isbell’s new rules (they say timing was the issue and that they presented Isbell with other options). Another gig set for Friday in Fort Worth was moved to a different venue in the city.

