A new season of The Voice is right around the corner and a new judge is in town! This fall, Ariana Grande will sit alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and Kelly Clarkson for season 21. As we know, the coaches are notorious for having a ball on set. One tradition they will also continue this season, is their gift-giving to each new team member. In the past, Clarkson has given out jackets, Jonas gave his team notebooks, and Shelton gave away bobble heads. Rumor has it, Grande gifted her team members goodie filled lunch boxes. But what could be inside?