Fayetteville, TN

W.K. (Dick) Whitmore, Jr. Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.K. (Dick) Whitmore, Jr.,90, passed away on Monday, (August 9, 2021). A native of Lima, Ohio and resident of Fayetteville, TN for 58 years, he was the son of the late W.K. and Lillian Mae Shaffer Whitmore, Sr. Mr. Whitmore was the former owner of Elk Yarn Mills; he was a 58 year member of the Fayetteville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder; a past president of the Fayetteville Rotary Club; a former member of various textile associations and had served in various capacities with several charitable organizations in Fayetteville and Lincoln County. Survivors include his wife, of 70 years, Margery A. Whitmore; son, Jeffrey (Lora) Whitmore; daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Sumners, Linda Moran, and Barbara (Jerry) Hargrove; eight grandchildren; one step grandchild; fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald (Wanda) Whitmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James R. Whitmore who passed away in 1979 and two grandchildren.

www.elkvalleytimes.com

