Tropical Depression Fred remains poorly organized. It is located over Central Cuba. This is farther south than what was forecast for this time period. Most of the thunderstorms are displaced east of the center. The depression is battling moderate wind shear, but it is expected to lessen slightly during the next few days. Fred is moving to the west, and this means it may spend more time over Cuba vs. the water. That could change a few things in the forecast. First, this could possibly weaken, or dissipate the system is it stays over land. Second, the westward motion could also mean that, if it survives, it would enter the Gulf of Mexico farther to the west. That would then change the forecast track. Lastly, there is a chance the center could redevelop back to the east where all of the thunderstorms are located.