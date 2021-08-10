Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Noem Says 'Ridiculous' To View Proposed Curriculum Changes As A Political Move | Aug 10 Podcast

sdpb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kristi Noem says her office will look into the removal of Native American references from draft social studies curriculum standards. . The Department of Education released its draft standards last Friday. They differed from an earlier draft by a working group of about 40 stakeholders. The state’s draft cut some concepts related to indigenous history and added other concepts. . This and more in today’s SDPB News Podcast. Find...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American#Sdpb News Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Educationsdpb.org

Noem Touts Restriction On Critical Race Theory, But Regent Statement Doesn't Mention It

Governor Kristi Noem says the Board of Regents has approved a draft policy restricting the teaching of critical race theory in the state’s universities. The policy encourages exposing students to a variety of viewpoints, but never mentions critical race theory. The governing body of the state’s public universities adopted a statement called “Opportunity For All.”
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Proposed Minnesota Social Studies Curriculum Embraces Critical Race Theory

The proposed changes to Minnesota’s social studies curriculum would embrace Critical Race Theory (CRT). According to the Center for the American Experiment, “The CRT framework can be found throughout the second draft of the social studies standards.”. The Minnesota Department of Education’s Q&A says that CRT is not a part...
Sturgis, SDsdpb.org

Noem Attends Sturgis Charity Ride, Defends COVID-19 Approach

Governor Kristi Noem attended a charity ride and auction at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that raised $149,000 before defending her overall approach to the pandemic and holding the motorcycle rally as the Delta variant spreads across the country. Noem arrived to Deadwood on horseback Monday to help auction off several...
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Governor Cuomo Faces Series of Scandals and Investigations

July 31, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: Governor Cuomo Faces Series of Scandals and Investigations. Luis Ferré Sadurní, a reporter with the New York Times in the Metro section, and Marina Villeneuve, a reporter with the Associated Press, both of whom cover Governor Andrew Cuomo, joined the show to break down the numerous investigations and scandals the third-term Democrat is facing and what comes next, including the highly-anticipated report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the State Assembly impeachment inquiry, and more.
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Commission on Child Support to hold public hearings; Pierre meeting on proposed guideline changes set for Aug. 26

The Commission on Child Support will conduct public hearings over the next three months to gather input on potential changes to South Dakota’s child support guidelines and related statutes. The Commission, conducting its required review of South Dakota’s child support guidelines, is comprised of representatives of custodial and non-custodial parents,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy