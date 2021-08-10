Noem Says 'Ridiculous' To View Proposed Curriculum Changes As A Political Move | Aug 10 Podcast

July 31, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: Governor Cuomo Faces Series of Scandals and Investigations. Luis Ferré Sadurní, a reporter with the New York Times in the Metro section, and Marina Villeneuve, a reporter with the Associated Press, both of whom cover Governor Andrew Cuomo, joined the show to break down the numerous investigations and scandals the third-term Democrat is facing and what comes next, including the highly-anticipated report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the State Assembly impeachment inquiry, and more.