These Photos of Men Doing Yoga Will Make You Rethink What “Strong” Looks Like

By Kyle Houseworth
Yoga Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, in India, senior teachers would send their students to make public demonstrations, say Julian DeVoe and Amy Goalen, authors of Inside the Warrior: The Masculine Side of Yoga. “Their demonstrations of yoga was asana-centric, usually exhibiting their physical prowess by doing amazing things with their bodies. The intention was that people would be awestruck and inspired to start a yoga practice. Essentially, it was bait.” Through portraits of men doing yoga (men make up nearly 30% of yoga practitioners in America) DeVoe and Goalen hope to do the same: intrigue and inspire people to start, re-start, or deepen their yoga journey.

