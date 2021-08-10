These Photos of Men Doing Yoga Will Make You Rethink What “Strong” Looks Like
Historically, in India, senior teachers would send their students to make public demonstrations, say Julian DeVoe and Amy Goalen, authors of Inside the Warrior: The Masculine Side of Yoga. “Their demonstrations of yoga was asana-centric, usually exhibiting their physical prowess by doing amazing things with their bodies. The intention was that people would be awestruck and inspired to start a yoga practice. Essentially, it was bait.” Through portraits of men doing yoga (men make up nearly 30% of yoga practitioners in America) DeVoe and Goalen hope to do the same: intrigue and inspire people to start, re-start, or deepen their yoga journey.www.yogajournal.com
