Bail Hearings for Two Arrested over the Weekend on Drug Charges

Two Manitowoc residents are free on recognizance bonds after being taken into custody over the weekend on drug charges. A $2500 signature bond was issued to 20-year-old Nasario Rodriguez is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Three Counts of Bail Jumping while 23-year-old Krista K. Kelly was issued a $5000 signature bond on charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Marijuana-second offense, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Drug Paraphernalia.