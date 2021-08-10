Fieldale man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in altercation with girlfriend
A Fieldale man could get as much as 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to an altercation with his live-in girlfriend. Michael Joey Davis, 45 pleaded guilty Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, abduction, strangulation of a family or household member, assault and battery of a family or household member and brandishing a firearm.martinsvillebulletin.com
