Slow. Slow. Give it some throttle. Wooooooooo. Umm.. Ahhh. OK, this is pretty fast, and am I supposed to be enjoying the view, and wait, I’ve come around the corner. I guess there was at least another corner. I must have lost track. And now I’m done. Can I go again? That’s pretty much the feeling for what was about 20 seconds of thrill ride on the first roller coaster at sea, a flashy ...