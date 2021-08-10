Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chris Klieman updates health of Kansas State WR Chabastin Taylor, DB Julius Brents

By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sitting out all 15 spring practices and the first four sessions of preseason camp, Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor finally returned to the field Tuesday. A fifth-year senior from Giddings, Texas, Taylor has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the end of last season. Head coach Chris Klieman, in his first press conference of the preseason, said Tuesday that Taylor had surgery in December.

themercury.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas State Wr#Wideouts#Brents#K State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas Stateksal.com

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conference 8-10

Fall camp is officially underway for the Kansas State football team. The K-State Wildcats are gearing up for the 2021 season. K-State opens the campaign on Saturday, September 4 when the Cats battle Stanford in Arlington, Texas. Head coach Chris Klieman addressed media members Tuesday afternoon at his first press...
Manhattan, KSKSNT

“I know we’ve gotten better”: Chris Klieman previews K-State’s 2021 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Chris Klieman spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon in the first in-person press conference since early 2020. “We’re better because we have more bodies,” Klieman said. “We’re better because when you go out there and just watch those guys in the last three weeks of July summer conditioning. We look bigger. We look stronger. We look more athletic. There’s more guys at all those positions.”
Kansas State247Sports

Chris Klieman speaks to the media for the first time during fall camp

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media for the first time as the Wildcats prepare for the 2021 season. “Good afternoon everybody, thanks for coming. It's great to see everybody out here for the first time since Signing Day, February 2020 that we're all here together. Crazy how far we've come and where everything's at and we're all still masked up. It's good to have everybody here, not doing this all over Zoom. We're in through our first week and had our fifth practice today. All the days are running together, but we had our third practice in half pads, and then tomorrow will be our first day in full pads. The guys are doing a great job right now, just learning how to practice, the young guys. Older guys getting back acclimated to the practice of how we're doing things. They’ve had good energy, good tempo. Tomorrow is going to be the real thing for us to find out how far we've come as far as getting off blocks, tackling better, running with football, making something happen after a catch because we will do some live stuff tomorrow. Not a ton of it, but we'll do some live stuff. For us as coaches, we like where we're at and we think we're much better than we've been here, at least in the last two years. People understand the offense, understand the defense better. The fact that we've had everybody here for the winter, summer and start of fall, we're in much better shape in that respect, but tomorrow is going to be the big telling day of can we put all these things together and be a much better, more physical, more efficient, disciplined team? So, we'll open up for questions.”
Kansas State247Sports

Daily Delivery: Klieman remains confident that Kansas State will stay a Power 5 football school

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman held his first press conference of the 2021 season on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex, and he was immediately asked about conference realignment and K-State's position in college football's changing landscape. As Fitz explains, Klieman is confident K-State will remain as a "Power 5" football school in the future but he also admits that's he's focused on his team right now more than pondering realignment.
Kansas State247Sports

Watch: Chris Klieman on the changing landscape of college football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman gives his thoughts on the changing landscape in college football. Chris Klieman on the changing landscape of college football... “Well, I haven't had a lot of those messages or a lot of those opportunities. Kansas State is still going to play football, and we're still going play Power 5 football, and we're going to have a great schedule. I'll let the people that are above me figure out how that's all going to happen. I don't think it's going to happen very quickly. I think this is something that all of us in the profession as coaches saw coming, probably three years ago, even five years ago I saw it coming, that there's going to be some drastic changes in the landscape of college football over the next three to five years, but it doesn't happen overnight. So, we've told our players, many of our players probably won't even see the effect of it, to be honest with you. I don't know how long Oklahoma and Texas are going to play, if they play for one year or four years, I don't know. But we've told recruits that same thing. We're going play Power 5 football. We're going to get a great schedule and have an opportunity to compete for championships.”
Kansas State247Sports

Kansas State position previews: Wide receiver

GoPowercat has ranked Kansas State football’s position strengths and weaknesses, from 1-to-10 for these categories (descending order): quarterback, cornerback/nickel, running back, tight end, defensive line, offensive line, special teams, wide receiver, safety, linebacker. Now we delve into each of those units and look at where the Wildcats possess solid starters and areas where position battles may ensue in order to challenge for the Big 12’s upper half.
Kansas Statebringonthecats.com

23 DAYS TO 2021 KICKOFF: Julius Brents

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #23 Julius Brents. Redshirt Junior |...
Kansas StateKansas State Collegian

Countdown to Kickoff: 23 days away with defensive back Julius Brents, wide receiver Dylan White

Kansas State landed a big-time transfer in defensive back Julius “JuJu” Brents, No. 23 in the countdown to kickoff series. Coming from Iowa University, the former Hawkeye was a highly sought-after recruit out of high school. Rivals had Brents as a four-star player and the fourth-best player out of Indiana in his class. At 6 foot 4 inches and 204 pounds, Brents has the size of a great boundary defender.
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

Why Kansas State may play two QBs this season, even if Skylar Thompson stays healthy

That rare combination of experienced passers could lead to some interesting quarterback possibilities for the Kansas State football team this season. Thompson’s decision to return to K-State for an unprecedented sixth season with the Wildcats put to rest any questions about which player would serve as the team’s starting quarterback this year. But it also created myriad questions about how often Chris Klieman and his staff might try to use Howard in a complementary role, even if Thompson stays healthy.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy