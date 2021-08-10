Darla Meek

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDarla Meek serves as Lecturer and Music Education Coordinator at A&M-Commerce, teaching undergraduate and graduate music classes and supervising student teachers. She earned the Bachelor of Music Education from Dallas Baptist University and the Master of Music at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is presently working toward the Doctorate of Education in Supervision, Curriculum and Instruction. Certified in both Kodály and Orff Schulwerk, Darla is a teacher trainer for the American Orff Schulwerk Association in both Movement and Level I Pedagogy for Orff Levels courses.

