Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ is not the new ‘Lord of the Rings’

By Samantha Pierotti
Emerald Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight out of the 27 people seated in my Sunday night screening of “The Green Knight” walked out before the ending credits rolled. That means that roughly one-third of the people watching decided that this two-hour epic tale was not worth the price of admission. However, the rest of us were enthralled. David Lowery’s adaptation of the 13th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” was stunning; it featured compelling acting, beautiful cinematography and undeniable truths of life. But its slow paced plot and lack of blockbuster action left some viewers bored and wanting more.

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#Lord Of The Rings#Christmas#Movies#Cgi#Esel
Related
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: The Green Knight loses his head in medieval adaption

The tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table have always been fair game for adaptation. Whether it is Mark Twain’s A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1889), Lerner and Loewe’s Broadway musical Camelot (1960), or the gritty but entertaining film Excalibur (1981), the story has embraced (or at least stood up to) revisionism. As a result, the legends have endured over seven centuries, from The Sword in the Stone (1963) to Spamalot (2005).
Vulture

The Green Knight’s Cut-to-Black Ending, Explained

Warning for fans of contemporary cinema and/or medieval literature: This article spoils both the ending of the recent film The Green Knight as well as the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”. Gawain (Dev Patel) — and it is just Gawain, no “Sir” here — has come to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired series to bow in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Start the countdown. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022. The date was announced Monday as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Green Knight To Screen Virtually For One Day Only

This is the sort of thing that is going to be happening a lot more if we're going to make a guess. The Green Knight is one of the best movies of the entire year and has been on the top of this writer's "most anticipated" list since it was initially delayed due to COVID-19. It was one of the big movies that people were championing to get some sort of PVOD release during the pandemic, but A24 stuck to their guns and gave the movie a theatrical release last month. It did pretty well, all things considered, but there was likely still a large number of people that didn't go see the movie due to the spiking COVID-19 numbers due to the Delta variant. A24 decided that they would give people the chance to see the movie without risking the movie theater. They announced a one-night-only virtual screening for the movie on August 18th. Tickets can be purchased here for $20 and absolutely worth the look. This really is one of the best of the year, and while it is amazing on the big screen, it's one of those movies that really just needs to be seen in general.
Vogue

Malgosia Turzanska On Her Radical Vision For The Medieval Costumes In ‘The Green Knight’

After nearly 18 months with nary a trip to the movies, watching The Green Knight on the big screen – in all of its sweeping, thunderous, and sumptuous glory – is to experience the thrill of the cinema as if for the first time. Directed by David Lowery, the genre-bending auteur behind Ain’t Them Bodies Saints and A Ghost Story, and based on a late 14th-century chivalric romance poem, The Green Knight features armour-clad knights, lavishly costumed Arthurian lords and ladies, cloaked witches, and even a talking fox. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of grey-skied Irish marshlands and crumbling stone castles, the film takes you deep into sacred forests, courtly chambers, and the eerie, glowing depths of a blood-red lake. It is, to put it lightly, a visual feast.
Moviesunothegateway.com

“The Green Knight” and Modern-Day Honor

“Tell me a tale of yourself, that I might know thee.”. By the time this exchange was delivered, director David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” had already seized my attention and refused to let go. The opening shot alone contains an otherworldly mix of light, stone, royal regalia and mystical fire. It is followed by an introduction to the film’s very unique hero Gawain, played perfectly by Dev Patel.
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘The Green Knight’ Will Cast a Spell and Take You on an Epic Quest

It’s Christmastime in Camelot, and King Arthur (a warm, paternalistic Sean Harris) and Queen Guinevere (Kate Dickie) have gathered the court together for a celebratory feast. The merry atmosphere is interrupted by the appearance of The Green Knight, a being with bark-like skin and no weapon. He has come to...
MoviesCollider

How 'The Green Knight's Bumbling Sir Gawain Proves Movies Need Flawed Heroes

Apart from an unquenchable need to see a spinoff film dedicated to Joel Edgerton’s swinger palace, the biggest impression David Lowery’s dark fantasy epic The Green Knight left on me was its flawed main character, Gawain (Dev Patel). It feels like many modern blockbusters are reluctant to give their heroes...
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Look Photo at Florence Pugh in Netflix Thriller THE WONDER

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) in the upcoming thriller The Wonder. The film just kicked off production in Ireland, and is being directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue, and is...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings Season 2 Not Shooting In New Zealand

One of the first things that comes to mind when you think about The Lord of the Rings are the sweeping landscape shots that show an intrepid band of heroes as mere specks against rolling hills, cavernous mountains, and open plains. With Peter Jackson maximizing the stunning natural scenery on offer in New Zealand, enhancing the backdrops with some visual effects trickery to place them in Middle-earth, the island nation truly brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s vision to life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.

Comments / 1

Community Policy