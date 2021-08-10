Observation deck from UNT's Tuesday practice: Torrey's run with receivers continues

Buy Now North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey runs through drills with the Mean Green's wide receivers on Tuesday at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. Torrey is expected to see time in the slot this season.

One of the big questions at the beginning of fall practice every year for any college football team is if the offseason pronouncements of change show up when things go live.

Do the players who change positions stick at their new spots? What about coaches filling new roles?

What's transpired over the first couple of days of practice indicate most of those changes are here to stay.

One of the interesting tweaks of the offseason was running back DeAndre Torrey seeing time in the slot. It’s easy to see why UNT might want to try it out. Torrey is one of the Mean Green’s most dynamic players with the ball in his hands.

He enters his senior season ranked ninth in program history with 3,324 all-purpose yards. He’s scored 27 touchdowns in his time with the Mean Green.

Torrey was running drills with UNT’s wide receivers today and looked good. The Mississippi native said earlier this fall that he was getting used to his new role.

The process continued today.

And in other tidbits from the short portion of practice that was open to the media.

-- One of defensive coordinator Phil Bennett’s points of emphasis this year is going to be making sure UNT gets lined up properly before the snap. It sounds simple enough, but it can be a challenge with the way offenses have picked up the tempo.

Bennett had UNT’s players racing on to the field to get lined up before a pursuit drill.

UNT was caught out of position defensively several times last year. Bennett is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future.

-- UNT worked on special teams in the early stages of practice. Torrey, Loronzo Thompson and Deonte Simpson all worked on fielding punts under the watchful eyes of Bennett.

-- Linebackers coach Jim Gush worked with UNT’s return teams.

-- The annual parade of NFL scouts through camp has also begun. UNT has typically hosted representatives of most teams during the course of the fall. Those teams are doing their due diligence in terms of seeing if there are any players they would be interested in heading into next year’s draft/free agency period.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens were in today.

-- Littrell said after practice that quarterback Will Kuehne is not with the team.