Waynesboro Woman Arrested by THP Following Traffic Stop

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 13 days ago

Heather Ruth Freels, age 41, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Tuesday, August 3rd on multiple charges following a traffic stop performed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Trooper Phillip Long filed reports stating that he observed Freels driving recklessly while holding a dog in her lap and also holding a cell phone. Freels allegedly attempted to flee from Trooper Long on back roads at a high rate of speed before ultimately stopping and consenting to field sobriety tests and a search of her vehicle. The search allegedly revealed four Hydrocodone pills, one oxycodone pill, and a powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine. Freels was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and reckless driving. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $45,000.00 bond.

waynecountynews.net

