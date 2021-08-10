Waynesboro Woman Arrested by THP Following Traffic Stop
Heather Ruth Freels, age 41, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Tuesday, August 3rd on multiple charges following a traffic stop performed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Trooper Phillip Long filed reports stating that he observed Freels driving recklessly while holding a dog in her lap and also holding a cell phone. Freels allegedly attempted to flee from Trooper Long on back roads at a high rate of speed before ultimately stopping and consenting to field sobriety tests and a search of her vehicle. The search allegedly revealed four Hydrocodone pills, one oxycodone pill, and a powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine. Freels was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and reckless driving. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $45,000.00 bond.waynecountynews.net
