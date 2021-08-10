Waynesboro Man Arrested on Marijuana & Meth Charges
Dillon Kale Crews, age 28, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Monday, August 2nd on charges of possession of schedule VI marijuana with intent, possession of methamphetamine over 0.5 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report filed by Capt. Tim Beckham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stated that Crews was found to be in possession of approximately 1.8 grams of meth, 13 marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia including glass pipes, bongs, scales, chemicals, lights, and seeds. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $110,000.00 bond.waynecountynews.net
Comments / 0