Waynesboro Man Arrested on Marijuana & Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Brian France were called out to a complaint at a home off Highway 312. When deputies arrived they saw a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Natosha Rains of London, run from a garage to a house. Following a foot pursuit into the woods, Rains was taken into custody. During her arrest Rains was in possession of loaded hypodermic needles field testing positive for methamphetamine. Rains was charged with fleeing or evading police, public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Rains was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.