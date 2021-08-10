Victoria Lynn Pulley Arrested for Methamphetamine

Uzziel Lucera Garcia, 25, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class A felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court by North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Craig Sandusky, the BCI assisted in a federal case involving the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to a residence on July 29. A search warrant was obtained for the residence where an additional 27 pounds of methamphetamine was seized. A woman, who was later identiifed as the source of the seized methamphetamine, arrived in Minot on Aug. 5 looking for the money. A meeting was set up and Garcia was taken into custody. A confidential informant identified Garcia as the source of the meth.