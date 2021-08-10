Victoria Lynn Pulley Arrested for Methamphetamine
Victoria Lynn Pulley, age 33, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Wednesday, August 4th on charges of driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report filed by Sgt. Bryant Burcham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stated that he initially performed a traffic stop on Pulley for driving on revoked, and a subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, portable scales, and several syringes. Pulley was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $87,500.00 bond.waynecountynews.net
