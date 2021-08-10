Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Victoria Lynn Pulley Arrested for Methamphetamine

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 13 days ago

Victoria Lynn Pulley, age 33, of Waynesboro, was arrested on Wednesday, August 4th on charges of driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report filed by Sgt. Bryant Burcham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stated that he initially performed a traffic stop on Pulley for driving on revoked, and a subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, portable scales, and several syringes. Pulley was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $87,500.00 bond.

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Syringes#Waynesboro#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested three Salem residents during a traffic stop in Sisters early Thursday morning after a Bend Police K-9 helped deputies and drug agents find more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car, officials said. The post Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
Kasota, MNsouthernminn.com

Kasota man accused of selling, possessing methamphetamine

A Kasota man was arrested for allegedly selling and possessing methamphetamine. Larry Wayne Drobnik, 49, received two felony charges of a third degree controlled substance crime for the alleged sale and possession of meth. According to a criminal complaint, investigators received a confidential tip that Drobnik was selling methamphetamine. Drobnik...
Clearfield Progress

Pregnant woman's bail revoked for using methamphetamine

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked supervised bail of Desiri Nikole Bussard, 22, of DuBois for using methamphetamine while pregnant. Bussard is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and was free on $3,000 unsecured supervised bail. Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III said...
lootpress.com

Huntington Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Offense

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Deshawn Derese Nelson, 52, previously admitted that he intended to distribute approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine seized from him during an arrest in Parkersburg. According to court documents,...
Santa Clarita Radio

Clovis Caretaker In Possession Of Methamphetamine Arrested In Santa Clarita For Identity Theft With Prior Convictions

A Clovis caretaker was arrested on over ten charges in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, after a traffic stop uncovered methamphetamine and identity theft contraband. On Wednesday, deputies patrolling the 25000 block of the Old Road in Stevenson Ranch initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Shore News Network

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to a federal methamphetamine charge. According to court documents, the Parkersburg Police Department stopped Justin Andrew Beardsley, 33, on Lynne Street in Parkersburg for a traffic violation on June 1, 2019. After a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, officers searched and found methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, three loaded firearms, body armor, a hand grenade and miscellaneous ammunition. At his plea hearing, Beardsley admitted his intent to sell the methamphetamine and acknowledged that he had sold between 200 and 350 grams of methamphetamine in the year leading up to the traffic stop and arrest.
onfocus.news

Police Reports: Methamphetamine/Child Neglect Bust

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – August 13. Marshfield Medical Center security called dispatch to report a male in the parking lot requesting a ride to Norwood. Upon officer arrival the man was intoxicated and had open intoxicant on his person. He was subsequently taken into custody on a valid Price County warrant. The man was transported to Wood County jail. Additional charges of Resisting an Officer and Felony Bail Jumping will be referred to Wood County District Attorney’s office.
khqa.com

Deputies catch S.E. Iowa suspect with cocaine, methamphetamine

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man already wanted on several arrest warrants now faces two new drug-related charges. The suspect is Anthony Drake Selters, 38, of Burlington, Iowa. Last week, deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office spotted Selters in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Burlington.
Minot Daily News

Garcia, Minot, charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine

Uzziel Lucera Garcia, 25, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class A felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court by North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Craig Sandusky, the BCI assisted in a federal case involving the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to a residence on July 29. A search warrant was obtained for the residence where an additional 27 pounds of methamphetamine was seized. A woman, who was later identiifed as the source of the seized methamphetamine, arrived in Minot on Aug. 5 looking for the money. A meeting was set up and Garcia was taken into custody. A confidential informant identified Garcia as the source of the meth.
WIBW

Dealing methamphetamine lands Vassar woman behind bars

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dealing methamphetamine has landed a Vassar woman in jail. After a lengthy narcotics investigation, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed in an area of E. 205th St. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Debra M. Hutchinson,...
cbp.gov

$55K Worth of Methamphetamine Seized at Checkpoint

The incident occurred at about 12:17 p.m., when a silver 2004 Mercedes SL approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection due to a pre-primary Border Patrol K-9 alert. During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the...
Seattle, WAdreddsinfo.com

Rapper Gonzoe Shot Dead At 45, Allegedly Set Up By A Woman

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend Of Tupac & Ice Cube Shot & Killed. A popular rapper linked to hip-hop heavyweights Tupac Shakur and Ice Cube has reportedly died after being fatally shot at a Seattle Gas Station. King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer confirmed a shooting victim had died overnight...
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy